abrdn plc Sells 16,374 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $202,246.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

