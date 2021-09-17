abrdn plc Sells 172,470 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,113,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,470 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.47% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.