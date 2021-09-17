Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software (TSE:ABST) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE ABST opened at C$14.71 on Wednesday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$25.00.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

About Absolute Software

Absolute is a leader in Endpoint Resilience solutions and the industry’s only undeletable defense platform embedded in over a half-billion devices. Enabling a permanent digital tether between the endpoint and the enterprise who distributed it, Absolute provides IT and Security organizations with complete connectivity, visibility, and control, whether a device is on or off the corporate network, and empowers them with Self-Healing Endpoint®️ security to ensure mission-critical apps remain healthy and deliver intended value.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.