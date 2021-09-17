Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) will report sales of $3.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 million and the lowest is $3.60 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $13.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $13.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.78 million, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $29.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

AXDX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $186,423.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 294.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 45,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

