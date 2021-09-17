Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.46. 50,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,995. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.34. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $345.52. The company has a market cap of $214.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.