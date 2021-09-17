Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACXIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acciona in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS ACXIF opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. Acciona has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

Acciona SA is a holding company, which engages in development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Infrastructure, and Other Activities. The Energy segment includes industrial and commercial activities of the electricity business ranging from the construction of wind farms to the generation, distribution and retailing of various energy sources.

