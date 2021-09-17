Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ANIOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

ANIOY opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

