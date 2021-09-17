Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on ADEVF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$20.23 during trading on Friday. Adevinta ASA has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

