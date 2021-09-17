ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Short Interest Update

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 126.2% from the August 15th total of 596,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.73.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). On average, analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

