ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.37). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADiTx Therapeutics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADiTx Therapeutics Company Profile

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

