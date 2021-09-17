ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,530.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,758,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,609,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 453,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 349,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

