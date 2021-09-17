Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,548. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 55,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 400,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 61,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

