Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,508 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,054,000.

LGI opened at $21.31 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $22.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

