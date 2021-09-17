Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.39% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,392,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FTRI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.