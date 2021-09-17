Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 92,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

MLN opened at $21.75 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

