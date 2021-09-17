Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 112,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VPV opened at $13.30 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

