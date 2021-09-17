Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

Shares of HELE opened at $230.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.03 and a 200 day moving average of $223.19.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.