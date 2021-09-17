AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QPX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,428,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Shares of QPX stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

