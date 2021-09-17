AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.34 million.

NASDAQ AVAV traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $86.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,900.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.33.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,517,922 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AeroVironment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.72% of AeroVironment worth $17,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

