Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$45.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:AFN traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.24. 25,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,515. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$549.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

