Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$45.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFN. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, ATB Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.24. The company had a trading volume of 25,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26. The stock has a market cap of C$549.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1,462.00. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$25.24 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

