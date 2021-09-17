AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 18,242 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $229.71 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

