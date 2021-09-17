AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

