AGF Investments Inc. Has $20.91 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,383 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of BNS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

