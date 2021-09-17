AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 29,263 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.34 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $333.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

