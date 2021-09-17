AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 236,601 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 903,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,601 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $50,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

BIP stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 582.86%.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

