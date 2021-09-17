AGF Investments Inc. Sells 45,619 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,619 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $60,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Timken by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after buying an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

NYSE:TKR opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.66.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.