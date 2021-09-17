Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,929 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $19,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.44 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

