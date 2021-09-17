Agnes Rey-Giraud Sells 14,454 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 14,454 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $650,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Agnes Rey-Giraud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 5,909 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $265,964.09.

GDRX stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

