Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,978 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

