Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,196 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Codexis by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

CDXS opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

