Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,301 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,435 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $497.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

