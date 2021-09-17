Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of AIXA traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €24.66 ($29.01). 496,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.15. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

