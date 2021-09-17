Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKZOY. Kepler Capital Markets raised Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.72. 45,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,564. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.