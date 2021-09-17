Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Alamo Group worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $76,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $235,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $144.68 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.52 and a 52-week high of $165.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.41. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $347.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.