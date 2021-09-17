Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $2,070,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.83 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. Raymond James cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

