Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Critical Comparison

Alaska Power & Telephone (OTCMKTS:APTL) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Alaska Power & Telephone alerts:

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric 7.25% 9.86% 2.88%

Alaska Power & Telephone has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Alaska Power & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alaska Power & Telephone and Portland General Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alaska Power & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 4 2 0 2.14

Portland General Electric has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alaska Power & Telephone and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alaska Power & Telephone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.06 $155.00 million $2.75 18.00

Portland General Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Alaska Power & Telephone.

Dividends

Alaska Power & Telephone pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Portland General Electric pays out 62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Alaska Power & Telephone on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alaska Power & Telephone Company Profile

Alaska Power & Telephone Co. engages in the provision of energy and communication services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Electric, Regulated Telecom, and Other Nonregulated. The Regulated Electric segment offers retail and wholesale electric service including both hydro electric and diesel generation facilities. The Regulated Telecom segment includes local telephone services. The Other Nonregulated segment covers the activities of AP&T Wireless, AP&T Long Distance, and engineering services. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Port Townsend, WA.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Power & Telephone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.