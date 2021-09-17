Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $246.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $231.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,803,000 after acquiring an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,625,000 after acquiring an additional 634,708 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

