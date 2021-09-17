Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.95.

Shares of ALB opened at $231.25 on Monday. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

