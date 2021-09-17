Alembic Global Advisors Reaffirms Buy Rating for Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Alembic Global Advisors reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $48.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.96. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 48.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after buying an additional 323,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,167,000 after purchasing an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 95.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trinseo by 97.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 319,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after purchasing an additional 157,695 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

