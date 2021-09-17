Alexander A. Hockman Sells 10,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander A. Hockman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $928,200.00.

NVEE stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.65.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

