Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,900 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the August 15th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Allegro.eu stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
