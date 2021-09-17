Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,680,900 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the August 15th total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

