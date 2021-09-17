Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

PYPL stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.48. The company had a trading volume of 270,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.57. The company has a market cap of $324.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

