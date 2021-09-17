Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts accounts for approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $119,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.62. 18,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,878. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.16.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

