Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 94.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,179 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

