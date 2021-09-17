Allen Operations LLC Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. Momentive Global comprises 0.5% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $279,569.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNTV stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. 19,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Momentive Global Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

