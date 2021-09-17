Allen Operations LLC Purchases Shares of 139,583 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000. Vimeo accounts for approximately 1.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vimeo stock remained flat at $$52.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

