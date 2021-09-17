ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $67.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $60.83. 843,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 6,025.4% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 295,243 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after acquiring an additional 229,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.