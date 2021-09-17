Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

