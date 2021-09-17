Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the August 15th total of 107,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.8 days.

APYRF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APYRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

